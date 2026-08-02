Syria Revisited

Syria Revisited

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July 2026

Rebuilding Syria's Bureaucracy: Interview with the Administrative Development Directorate
Syria’s post-Assad transition has involved every sector of the state.
  Gregory Waters
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 33
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from July 20 to July 26
  Gregory Waters
Quiet Violence in Hama's al-Ghab Plains
How cycles of displacement and killings continue to haunt this former frontline
  Gregory Waters
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 32
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from July 13 to July 19
  Gregory Waters
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 31
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from July 6 to July 12
  Gregory Waters
The Badia Internal Security Directorate
Interview with Syria's desert guards
  Gregory Waters
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 30
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from June 29 to July 5
  Gregory Waters
Syria's Women's Police Institute
Interview with Brigadier Huda Serjawi
  Gregory Waters

June 2026

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