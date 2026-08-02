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Battles of the Tartous National Defense Forces
What one unit's deployment history tells us about the evolving role of regime militias
14 hrs ago
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Gregory Waters
4
1
July 2026
Rebuilding Syria's Bureaucracy: Interview with the Administrative Development Directorate
Syria’s post-Assad transition has involved every sector of the state.
Jul 30
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Gregory Waters
2
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 33
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from July 20 to July 26
Jul 27
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Gregory Waters
3
Quiet Violence in Hama's al-Ghab Plains
How cycles of displacement and killings continue to haunt this former frontline
Jul 23
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Gregory Waters
9
1
2
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 32
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from July 13 to July 19
Jul 20
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Gregory Waters
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 31
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from July 6 to July 12
Jul 13
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Gregory Waters
1
1
The Badia Internal Security Directorate
Interview with Syria's desert guards
Jul 10
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Gregory Waters
2
1
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 30
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from June 29 to July 5
Jul 6
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Gregory Waters
Syria's Women's Police Institute
Interview with Brigadier Huda Serjawi
Jul 2
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Gregory Waters
5
1
June 2026
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 29
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from June 22 to June 28
Jun 29
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Gregory Waters
Latakia’s Sunnis Still Burdened by History of Violence
Inter-faith relations a year and a half after liberation
Jun 24
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Gregory Waters
6
3
Rebuilding Security in New Syria: Year 2, Week 28
Tracking the spread of new security forces and security incidents in post-Assad Syria from June 15 to June 21
Jun 22
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Gregory Waters
2
© 2026 Gregory Waters
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