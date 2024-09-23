Why subscribe?

The fall of the Assad regime has reignited the opportunity for Syrians to tell their stories, of life under Assad and of their efforts at building a new country from the ground up.

This website examines Syria’s past present and future by bringing together Syrian voices with local news and data collected by the author. Much of the historical focus is on military events, the armed groups and battles that defined the war, and those forgotten over time. Most of these historical military reports will be paywalled due to the extensive time it takes to compile them.

I am also conducting regular field work in post-Assad Syria looking at local governance initiatives, security and inter-faith dialogues, and recording stories of life under the Assad regime. These interviews and articles will almost always be published for free. I will only paywall interviews which will be used in future, public, reports. This field work is entirely self-funded, so if you wish to contribute in some small way please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

About the Author

Gregory Waters is an expert on the Syrian regime’s security services and the Islamic State’s insurgency in Syria. He works as a Lead Researcher at the Syrian Archive assisting in accountability efforts, including providing evidence in support of the November 2023 French arrest warrant for Bashar Assad. He also works as an analyst at the Counter Extremism Project where he writes a monthly report on ISIS’s activities in Syria.

Waters previously worked as a consultant at the International Crisis Group where he conducted field research in northwest and northeast Syria and co-authored three reports on non-state armed group activity across the country. He continues to conduct independent field work in Syria on a variety of topics.

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