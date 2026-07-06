Announcements of security deployments mostly in western Syria, with an emphasis on the minority regions. This weekly update is intended to provide base level data for more holistic research into the rebuilding of the security and governance structures of post-Assad Syria. Direct links to primary sources are provided throughout.

This week saw a continued trend of vigilante killings across the country, with one Sunni and two Alawi ex-soldiers killed. An Alawi and a Shia man living in Damascus were also killed in apparently targeted attacks, potentially linked to war-time grievances.

Meanwhile, the government continues its high rate of arrests against regime-era members. Furthermore, local officials have engaged in several social cohesion-related initiatives this week, from meetings with dignitaries to reshuffling leadership.

Large scale attacks were also conducted in Damascus this week. One IED attack was successfully carried out against lawyers and judges outside the Justice Palace, while a second attack was thwarted in an Alawi neighborhood.

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